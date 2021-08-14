What Eastern Iowa looks like, according to Census data

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The Census has released their first bit of information which tells us what the U.S. looks like.

Information regarding racial identities of the American population has been released. Iowa's population grew by 4.7%. The bulk of this growth comes from urban populations.

Dr. Chris Larimer, a political science professor with the University of Northern Iowa says it was a change that was expected.

"We've heard about it the last twenty years in Iowa, that the rural areas are losing their population and urban areas are gaining the population, and the census report so far confirms that," he said.

The move to urban areas has been seen nationwide. In northeast Iowa, Counties like Johnson, Linn and Dubuque were the counties that had the greatest growth rate in the area. Clayton, Fayette and Winneshiek saw the most rate of decline out of the 21 counties in our viewing area.

Another trend seen nationwide is the decrease of white population. In every county analyzed, there was a decrease in the percentage of white Census respondents.

Here are the racial make-ups in counties with our largest cities.

Take a look at how your county is changing in the table below.

County Name White % Change Black % Change AI/NA % Change Asian % Change NHOPI % Change Other % Change Two or more % Change Hispanic/Latinx % Change* Total Population % Change Allamakee -6.20% 0.30% 0.30% 0.10% 0.00% 3.00% 2.50% 3.40% -1.88% Benton -3.20% 0.00% -0.10% 0.00% 0.00% 0.30% 2.80% 0.70% -1.92% Black Hawk -7.20% 1.50% 0.10% 1.30% 1.00% 0.50% 3.10% 1.20% 0.04% Bremer -2.80% 0.20% 0.10% 0.10% 0.00% 0.30% 2.00% 1.00% 2.93% Buchanan -2.00% 0.10% -0.10% -0.10% 0.00% 0.30% 1.80% 0.40% -1.88% Butler -1.90% 0.00% 0.10% 0.00% 0.00% 0.30% 1.80% 0.40% -3.59% Cedar -3.40% 0.10% 0.10% -0.20% 0.00% 0.60% 2.60% 1.00% 0.03% Chickasaw -3.70% 0.40% 0.10% -0.10% 0.00% 0.10% 3.20% 1.80% -3.43% Clayton -2.60% 0.60% 0.20% 0.10% 0.00% 0.20% 1.70% 0.30% -5.99% Delaware -2.60% 0.40% 0.20% 0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 1.70% 0.60% -1.55% Dubuque -5.10% 1.50% 0.10% 0.10% 1.00% 0.60% 2.40% 1.10% 5.99% Fayette -3.30% 0.10% 0.10% -0.10% 0.00% 0.40% 3.00% 0.90% -6.57% Grundy -2.50% 0.20% 0.10% 0.00% 0.00% 0.10% 2.30% 0.20% -1.00% Iowa -4.30% 0.40% 0.00% 0.30% 0.00% 0.80% 3.00% 1.10% 1.88% Johnson -9.00% 3.60% 0.00% 0.40% 0.00% 1.00% 4.10% 2.00% 16.79% Jones -3.20% 0.10% 0.10% -0.10% 0.00% 0.60% 2.60% 1.10% 0.04% Keokuk -3.20% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.50% 2.60% 1.20% -4.55% Linn -8.00% 3.10% -0.10% 0.50% 0.00% 0.60% 3.70% 1.30% 9.03% Tama -6.80% 0.50% 0.80% 0.20% 0.00% 1.70% 3.70% 3.10% -3.56% Washington -5.50% 0.10% 0.00% 0.20% 0.00% 2.00% 3.20% 1.90% 3.97% Winneshiek -2.70% 0.10% 0.10% -0.20% 0.00% 0.70% 2.00% 0.90% -4.68% * Hispanic/Latinx is not a race, but still an identity tracked by the Census

Info from State Library of Data

The data already released will be used to redraw electoral district boundaries based on population. Currently, Iowa has four congressional districts, and from April's data it was confirmed they would keep them. The Iowa State Legislature has until September 1st to to approve the new boundaries, and must implement them by September 15th.

The re-districting process in done by third party in Iowa, and does not take political party into account, only population numbers by county. That being said, the move from rural to urban populations may have a major effect on future elections.

"We have 99 counties but you get half of registered Iowa voters in just the 10 urban counties," Dr. Larimer said.

"The political divide of Iowa has always been pretty skewed." he added. "In terms of policy, there is a rural/urban divide, and that rural urban divide manifests itself as democrats basically representing urban areas, and republicans representing rural areas, and they have very different interests, they introduce very different types of bills," Dr. Larimer concluded.

The only data that has been released so far from the Census is decennial census information, which is based on population and housing. The reports on national income and poverty are expected to come out mid-September.