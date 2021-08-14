University of Minnesota to require vaccines for all students this fall

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KWWL) - The University of Minnesota Board of Regents voted 10-1 Friday to require COVID-19 vaccines for all students returning to campus this fall. Students can get an exemption for medical or religious reasons, and the policy doesn't go into effect until the Food and Drug Administration gives full authorization for the drugs.

Faculty have the option to choose regular COVID testing instead of getting vaccinated. The policy says the schedule of testing is yet to be determined.

Some regents were displeased the rules were different for faculty and students; Regent Darrin Rosha said that is why he voted against it. But the majority felt this was a wise move given the increased spread of the Delta variant, and cases rising across the country.

All three vaccines are currently approved for Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA but do not have full approval. This is expected to happen in the coming weeks.

The University of Iowa is the only Big Ten school that will not require either masks or vaccines in the fall 2021 semester. The Iowa Board of Regents directed schools to return to "pre-pandemic" levels of activity in May.

Professors at the U of I asked the board to reevaluate its policies this week.