TRACKING: Dry and seasonable stretch of weather

Tonight: It is going to be another clear and cool night with temperatures dropping into the 50s. The wind will be south/southeast at 5 mph.

Sunday: Plentiful sunshine is expected once again with comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The wind will be south/southeast 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear and once again seasonable cool night with overnight temperature sin the 50s. There will be a light southeast wind at 5 mph.

Dew points will begin to climb early next week and it will become just a bit more humid. Temperatures will be seasonable in the 80s.

There are not a lot of chances of rain in the forecast. Next Thursday and Friday will be the next chance of showers and thunderstorms.