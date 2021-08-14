TRACKING: A pleasant weekend

Today: Sunny and warm to start the weekend. North winds are at 5-10 mph. High temperatures warm to the low to mid 80s.

Tonight: Clear and cool for our overnight. Low temperatures fall to the low to mid 50s. Winds shift out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Still pretty pleasant for any outdoor activities! Southwest winds are at 5-10 mph. We keep the sunshine and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear Sunday night, with low temperatures in the mid 50s.

Monday: A few more clouds push into Eastern Iowa to start the work week. Southeast winds are at 5-10 mph. High temperature remain in the mid 80s. For perspective, the forecast high for Monday is now a few degrees above normal.

This Week: Temperatures slowly tick upward through the week, ahead of our next rain chance. Humidity will also increase, with expected dew points for Wednesday near 70 degrees.