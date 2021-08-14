Sand volleyball tournament held for local non-profit foundation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Since 2010, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department Fire Bowl have used sports as a way of giving back. Whether through 7-on-7 flag football tournaments or 6-on-6 sand volleyball tournaments. This year, they recognized the Knox Blocks Foundation as their charity of choice on Saturday.

Knox Blocks was founded in April, 2017 by Elisha and Mark Palmer, after their three and a half month old son Knox, died unexpectedly from infant death syndrome in 2016 while at daycare. Over the past four years, they've distributed heart rate monitors designed for kids, known as Owlet Smart Socks to families and daycares across the country. When an infant wear's the monitor, if their heart rate gets too low, an alert is sent out. Something the Palmers hope saves future lives.

"Our son Knox, he went down for a nap at daycare, and he didn't wake up. We basically lived through every parents worst possible nightmare. We wanted to do whatever we could to help other families from feelings this pain and living this." Elisha Palmer, Knox's Mother and Co-founder of the Knox Blocks Foundation

More than 600 infants currently have an Owlet monitors while in daycare all across Iowa. All proceeds raised during Saturday's volleyball tournament will go towards the foundation.