Pakistan: 3 militants, 1 soldier killed in shootout

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — The Pakistani military says security forces killed three militants during a shootout following a militant attack on a security patrol in the restive southwestern Baluchistan province. In a brief statement, the military said there was an exchange of gunfire after militants opened fire on a security vehicle near Shahrig in the Loralai district. One soldier was also killed and two were wounded during the exchange. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Baluch separatist groups have often claimed such attacks in the recent past.