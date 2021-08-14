Chief: New Mexico school shooting victim tried to deescalate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque’s police chief said the boy who was shot and killed at his school had tried to deescalate a violent confrontation between classmates. Chief Harold Medina said the victim was a “hero.” Authorities say Friday’s shooting was an isolated incident at Washington Middle School. The students involved were believed to be about 13 years old. One student was taken into custody. No identities have been released. Investigators were trying to determine how the student obtained the gun. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she was heartbroken and that more needs to be done to address gun violence.