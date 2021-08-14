Johnson County requires facemasks inside government buildings

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - People visiting the Johnson County admin building to update their car or voter registration, among other tasks, now need to wear facemasks.

The County Board of Supervisors voted on Thursday to reinstate its mask mandate in county buildings only, regardless of vaccination status. This follows new guidance from the CDC and JCPH.

This is the extent to which they can enforce masks. HF 847, signed in May, outlaws city and county-wide mask mandates.