Iowa Football celebrates Kids at Kinnick as team prepares for fans to return to the stands

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- Iowa Hawkeye fans are starting to get excited with the black and gold set to kick off their season against Indiana three weeks from Saturday.

Young fans got the chance to watch the team practice Saturday during the team's annual 'Kids at Kinnick' day.

The event was not held in 2020 because of the pandemic, but in previous years, players would often interact with members of the general public during the practice. It was not uncommon for them to go over to the stands, talk to fans, take pictures, or sign autographs.

Because of the pandemic, there was no interaction between players and members of the general public Saturday. Fans were able to wave to the players and coaches as they walked from the football training facility to Kinnick Stadium before practice.

"Being able to see those players walk through was really cool," Megan Holbach said. "The autographs would have been fun and a good memory, but hopefully, that's something that we can grab next year."

Holbach and her husband have been season ticket holders for many years but took their two kids Hayden and Harper, to the stadium for the first time Saturday.

"We're huge fans, so it's great to have our kids be a part of that experience," Holbach said."We have a kiddo that loves football so being able to see players out there and teach him the roles and the role models of the student-athletes."

On his first trip to Kinnick, Hayden got to see his favorite stars like running back Tyler Goodson and linebacker Seth Benson up close. It's much closer to the action than his parent's season tickets.

"It was a good opportunity to see where our little guy Hayden stands with the game," Holbach said.

Eduard Forehand brought his six-year-old son Conrad and four-year-old daughter Liucinda for their first Hawkeye football experience Saturday.

"They have seen football on TV a few times, and seeing it live was a little overwhelming for them, but they enjoyed it," Forehand said. "They get to see individual segments of the game and see all the players on the field or once."

Forehand hopes to bring them to some games over the next few years now that they are older.

The stars of the show at Kinnick were the team's 2021 Kid Captains. They are 12 current or former patients at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital who will be honored throughout the season.

The kid captains got an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the stadium and helped lead the players from the locker room out onto the field.

After completing the first half of practice, players, coaches and fans took part in the Iowa Wave. Traditionally at the end of the first quarter of all Iowa football home games, the entire crowd turns toward the Stead Family Children's Hospital across the street and waves toward the patients.

"We've had some families that we are friends with that have been up there, so just having that experience of having them be on that side and that's waving to them is really cool," Holbach said. "It is just such a great experience and such a cool tradition at the University of Iowa."

While it was fun getting to experience Kinnick through her kid's eyes, Holbach said it isn't the same as packing into the stands shoulder to shoulder.

When the Hawkeyes kick off against Indiana in three weeks, fans like the Holbach's will be in the stands to cheer them on for the first time in over a year.

This season, Kinnick will be at full capacity.

"Don't get me wrong, it was kind of nice to watch some of the games in the confines of my own house," Holbach said. "It's just one of those things that you look forward to in the fall, football, going to tailgates with friends and going into the game."

Fans will be encouraged to wear masks but will not be required to. Fans will not have to be vaccinated to attend either.

This week, Tulane announced its fans would need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative covid test to get into its home games.

During a news conference on Friday, head coach Kirk Ferentz said north of 70% of his players is vaccinated. Ferentz is not forcing them to roll up their sleeves but is making sure they can make an informed decision.

"Our Number 1 priority is to educate our players about what the protocols are going to be and just what we all feel is probably in their best interest," Ferentz said. "We still have guys that are in the process of getting vaccinated, at least a handful tomorrow. So when September rolls around, we expect to be in a pretty good position.”

Under new NCAA guidelines, players who aren't fully vaccinated will undergo routine testing and quarantine if they are exposed. Those who are vaccinated will not be required to.

"I realize nothing's foolproof as far as vaccinations, but I do know at least at this point if you're vaccinated, you're free from contact tracing, which is huge," Ferentz said. "That was the thing we really had to deal with last year."

The Hawkeyes kick off their season at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, September 4 at 2:30 p.m. against Indiana.