Dubuque County rolls over defending champs at American Legion World Series

SHELBY, NC (KWWL) -- Dubuque County moved themselves within a win of reaching the American Legion World Series semifinal round. The Minutemen rolled over defending champion Idaho Falls to move to 1-1 in pool play.

Dubuque Wahlert senior Aaron Savary earned the win in an eight strike-out performance. The Iowa recruit allowed a pair of runs, scattering eight hits in 6.2 innings.

Western Dubuque junior Tucker Nauman led a solid offensive attack, going 3-for-5 with 3 RBI's in the win.

Dubuque faces Midland, Michigan, on Sunday in their final game in pool play. A win advances them to Monday's semifinal.