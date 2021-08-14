Democrat Deidre DeJear announces run for Iowa governor

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- After forming an exploratory committee earlier this summer, voting rights advocate Deidre DeJear announced she'll run as a Democratic candidate for governor in Iowa.

DeJear spent the past 5 weeks on her "Conversation Tour" as she explored the possibility of a run for governor, according to a news release from her campaign.

"As your Governor, I will spend my time working on solutions by bringing together Iowans from river to river to meet our challenges head on. Last year we saw just how resilient we are," DeJear wrote in a statement.

DeJear, who ran for Secretary of State in 2018, is a Drake University graduate and has worked in various roles with several community organizations. She made the announcement around noon on Saturday at an event in West Des Moines.

Her full statement announcing DeJear's campaign is below: