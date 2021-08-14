Democrat Deidre DeJear announces run for Iowa governor
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- After forming an exploratory committee earlier this summer, voting rights advocate Deidre DeJear announced she'll run as a Democratic candidate for governor in Iowa.
DeJear spent the past 5 weeks on her "Conversation Tour" as she explored the possibility of a run for governor, according to a news release from her campaign.
"As your Governor, I will spend my time working on solutions by bringing together Iowans from river to river to meet our challenges head on. Last year we saw just how resilient we are," DeJear wrote in a statement.
DeJear, who ran for Secretary of State in 2018, is a Drake University graduate and has worked in various roles with several community organizations. She made the announcement around noon on Saturday at an event in West Des Moines.
Her full statement announcing DeJear's campaign is below:
“Today, I’m announcing that it would bring me great pleasure to serve all of Iowa as your next Governor. There is something incredibly special about this state; my chosen home. During my Conversation Tour, traveling county by county, I was reminded that I’m not the only one who believes in Iowa. I've met Iowans who take great pride in their communities, however imperfect they may be. We all know: Iowa is worth fighting for.
Our children are worth fighting for the best education system possible; we can put Iowa schools back on top by working with parents, teachers, and our local governments. Small businesses, the backbone of our economy and small towns, are worth the investment and support; as I have done throughout my career, I will be their top advocate to get them the necessary resources to recover from the pandemic and continue to grow our economy. Working families have been hit hard over the past few years. They are worth the fight, and I will support them by closing our skills gap, wage gap, and keeping jobs here in Iowa.
As your Governor, I will spend my time working on solutions by bringing together Iowans from river to river to meet our challenges head on. Last year we saw just how resilient we are. We saw how communities came together to help out neighbors and strangers alike after the derecho. When small businesses across our state reached out to me because they couldn’t access resources and loans at the start of the pandemic, I brought together local, private and public partners to raise money to get them the help they needed. Over 120 businesses received loans because we came together to put in the work. And believe me when I say, I am ready to put in the work for each of you. "Statement from Deidre DeJear, candidate for Iowa governor