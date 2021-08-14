“Courage Ride” bike ride held for UI cancer research program

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - The 17th annual "Courage Ride" charity bike ride was held Saturday morning in Iowa City and Washington. With all proceeds from the ride going to the University of Iowa Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center Sarcoma Research Program.

The ride has been held every year since 2004, as a tribute to 25-year old Seth Bailey, who died from sarcoma cancer in 2003. Over the past 16 years, the ride has raised over $660,000 for sarcoma cancer research.

For this year's event, there were two different starting lines for riders. The Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City, and the Washington County Fairgrounds in Washington. The fairgrounds offered riders two new routes to take along the Kewash trail, and the brewery offered six routes through the countryside. With trails taking riders to cities as close as Hills and Kalona, and as far out as Washington and Keota.

Organizers also offered riders the option to enjoy a five mile family fun ride. Where riders biked to the Terry Trueblood Recreational Area.