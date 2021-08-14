Cedar Rapids settles $50,000 lawsuit over police dog attacks

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - The City of Cedar Rapids approved a $50,000 payment to settle a lawsuit filed against the police department following a police dog attack.

Howard Cones claims he was attacked on July 13, 2018 by a Cedar Rapids Police Department K9 and suffered injuries from the attack. He filed the lawsuit in June 2020 against the city and Officers Amy Schuman, Clint Fangmann and Nathan Trimble.

This is the first lawsuit to be settled against the Cedar Rapids Police Department regarding their police dogs.

In the second lawsuit, a Cedar Rapids woman says her son was attacked by a K9 and arrested in 2020. That case has not been settled.