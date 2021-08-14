7.2-magnitude earthquake hits Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (KWWL) — A 7.2 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Haiti causing fatalities and damage.

An early morning earthquake has caused fatalities and damage on the Western part of the country.

People in the capital of Port-au-Prince felt the tremor and many rushed into the streets in fear. Naomi Verneus, a 34-year-old resident of Port-au-Prince, said she was jolted awake by the earthquake and that her bed was shaking.

In 2010, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake killed an estimated 300,000 people and displaced more than one million, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The Associated Press helped contribute to this story.