Winneshiek County Courthouse undergoes emergency repairs following water damage

DECORAH, Iowa (KWWL) - The Winneshiek County Courthouse is undergoing emergency repairs after water damage caused problems in multiple areas of the building.

Work on the building started back in 2017 and though some work is completed, there is still quite a bit left to do.

A new roof and drainage system was put in back in 2018, and in early August copper joint caps were replaced to fill any spaces.

"These are big items but they are long-lasting items that will preserve the integrity of the building," Deputy Auditor Tony Clarke said.

Inside the courtroom, it's not hard to find some sort of water damage.

"You can see the water streaks," Clarke said, "It came into several levels and we knew then it was something we have to correct."

Decorative pieces can be found missing from the walls due to leaks, and even portions of the ceiling have come down.

New lantern windows were put in on the tower, as well as patching up any holes on the balcony tiles. Once the outside of the building is complete, interior work is next.

"Out of all the historic buildings I have worked on in my career, this one is closest to my heart. I knew this building was unique the first time I saw the breathtaking view of Decorah and the surrounding landscape from the tower promenade," Preservation Architect Bethany Jordan said.

Patching up the holes and bringing the courthouse back to its original glory, those involved in the project will be working for years to come.

Talks about replacing the iconic copper dome have also been had, though nothing is set in stone just yet. Copper domes such as the one on the courthouse typically have a lifespan of about 100 years. The one atop the Winneshiek County Courthouse has been there for 118 years and could cost up to $1 million to replace.

"As majestic buildings go this is a very fine example," Clarke said.

The next phase of repairs will be the upper tower portion of the courthouse that is supposed to cost between $400,000 and $500,000 out of their infrastructure fund. However, the courthouse is getting some help after being awarded a Rural Heritage Revitalization Grant for $125,000.