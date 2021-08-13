University of Northern Iowa prepares for students to return for the fall semester

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)- Students at the University of Northern Iowa will make their way back to campus over the next few days. Classes are set to start a week from Monday.

University of Northern Iowa Provost José Herrera said the campus would look and feel a lot more like it did before the start of the pandemic. Most classes will be on campus and meet in person.

"Last semester, at least, we were able to organize disinfection, social distancing, and encouraging masks," Herrera said. "We are going to take the same approach this year, but we have different strategies in place to try to make the experience safe but also valuable for the students."

In a way, UNI leaders are preparing to deal with two freshman classes this school year.

"We have our freshman class coming in, but we also have our students last year that did not have an opportunity to physically attend classes on campus," Interim Director for Diversity, Inclusion, and Social Justice Chiquita Loveless said.

Herrera said the university is strongly re-iterating the importance of mask-wearing and the benefits of getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Neither a mask nor a vaccine is required on campus this semester.

The Iowa Board of Regents could mandate masks at Iowa's 3 state universities as they are not included in a law signed this spring that bans mask mandates at K-12 schools.

In a statement, the governing body says in part, "The Board’s guiding principle for the fall 2021 semester has been to give students a return to as much of a traditional educational experience and student life activities as possible. This includes in-person coursework and other campus opportunities at levels similar to before the pandemic."

"We are trying to really navigate a razor's edge of having our Board of Regents give us guidance about how it is that we do education here at the University of Northern Iowa," Herrera said. "But also paying attention to some of the data, and within the constraints, trying to keep our students and faculty and staff as safe as we possibly can."

University leaders are strongly encouraging students and staff members to get vaccinated. Herrera said the school is looking for ways to drive that message home, such as appealing to the university communities sense of service or offering some small incentive like a t-shirt or a card with a few meals at the dining hall.

Herrera said he is striving to reach a strong level of protection and herd immunity within the university community. He acknowledged it is unlikely they hit 100% but said he believes 80% is realistic.

"I think that it would also provide some reassurance to the students and the faculty that are coming here that there is some measure of protection even though we may not be requiring face masks," he said.

University leaders are expected to release more about their plan to encourage students to roll up their sleeves next week.

Like last Spring, the vaccine will be available to students and faculty on campus. University leaders are looking at several ways to make it more accessible, like holding pop-up clinics on campus.

"We had talked about these welcome events where all the students are welcome to participate in, you know, having that outside, so as students come by," he said. "These are all ideas that we have been considering, and we are just hoping that the students and the faculty and the staff take advantage of it because I think it's in everyone's best interest that we all get vaccinated."

There are a handful of welcome back events spread over the first two weeks of the school, including a backyard barbeque, a grand opening for the Center for Multicultural Education, and the first-ever UNI block party.

Loveless said the last year and a half has been tough for students, faculty, and staff members.

"We have encountered depression, oppression, and suppression, and so we are preparing to help our students as well as faculty, staff, renew, refresh and regenerate and treat this like a fresh start," Loveless said. "As we open our campus out president wants us to open the doors wide open and just let everyone know they're welcome, and we're here to receive them. This is going to be a great year for us all."

Around 120 multicultural students are participating in UNI's jumpstart program to prepare them for success this school year. Loveless said they also plan to use THRIVE, the university's mentorship and retention program to help Sophomores on campus for the first time.

The first day of school is August 23.