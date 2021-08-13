TRACKING: Cooler temperatures and another dry stretch

Today: The cold front that moved through last night is ushering in cooler, drier air. Temperatures today will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s with dew points in the 50s, so it will feel a lot more comfortable than the past several days. We start the day with clouds, but as the day progresses the sky will become mostly sunny. The wind will be northwest 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cooler. Temperatures fall back into the lower and middle 50s with a light wind.

This Weekend: High pressure is in control and that will lead us to a mostly sunny sky and temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. Dew points stay in the 50s so it will feel very comfortable outside.

Next Week: Mainly dry. Temperatures will be seasonable and there will be a slight uptick in humidity.