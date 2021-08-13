TRACKING: A comfortable late summer weekend

Tonight: A comfortable late summer night is ahead. The sky is clear and low temperatures drop into the low to mid 50s. Normal lows this time of year are in the low 60s.

Saturday: A beautiful late summer day. Sunshine, low humidity, and a light southeast breezy. Highs are in the low 80s.

Saturday Night: Another nice night on the way. Temperatures drop into the 50s under a clear sky.

Sunday: High pressure keeps the sky sunny with a light breeze from the south. Not much change in the high temperatures as they reach the low 80s.