The Latest: NATO envoys meet on Taliban blitz in Afghanistan

NATO envoys are meeting to discuss developments in Afghanistan, where a Taliban blitz is seizing more territory just weeks ahead of the final pullout of all alliance troops from the country. Thirty national ambassadors met on Friday in Brussels. A NATO official said they are monitoring the security situation very closely.” NATO took charge of international security operations in Afghanistan in 2003 to help stabilize the government, build up local security forces and remove a potential rear-base for terrorist groups. It launched a training mission in 2014. But most NATO troops left following the U.S. decision to pull out. The official says NATO still has a “diplomatic presence in Kabul.”