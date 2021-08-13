St. Jude Sweet Corn Festival returns to Cedar Rapids after two years

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Friday is the start of the weekend-long St. Jude Sweet Corn Festival, an annual event returning to Cedar Rapids after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Festivities started Friday afternoon at the St. Jude Church, and this year, there will be a cash raffle with a grand prize of $20,000. It is the 46th anniversary of the festival.

Tickets are $5 but if you pay for admission either Friday or Saturday and keep wearing your wristband, you will get free admission on Sunday.

Parking is free, but there will also be a shuttle running from MidAmerican Aerospace at Williams Boulevard SW and

16th Avenue SW.

Activities at the festival include the Midway Carnival, corn husking, and a bags tournament for anyone 21 and older. There will also be a family entertainment stage and a beverage tent entertainment stage.

Find more activities from the festival below. More information is available at www.judesweetcornfest.com and on their Facebook page.