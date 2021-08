CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) — The Old MacDonald's Farm in Bever Park has closed for the season on August 13th at 6:00 p.m.

The closure is due to a seasonal staff shortage and for the safety of the animals. All animals at the farm are being returned back to owners. Movie Night and Goat Yoga classes have been canceled.

The waterfowl exhibit will stay open daily through October 6th from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.