New Mexico school year off to deadly start amid gun violence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — It’s only a few days into the new school year, but New Mexico’s largest district is reeling from a shooting that left one student dead and landed another in custody. Authorities say Friday’s shooting was an isolated incident between two Washington Middle School students who were believed to be about 13 years old. It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she was heartbroken and that more needs to be done to address gun violence. The shootings come as Mayor Tim Keller convened his latest session with other officials to talk about curbing violence and crime in the city.