Meskwaki Nation cancels 106th Annual Powwow

TAMA COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) – For reasons unknown, the 106th Annual Meskwaki Powwow isn't happening in 2021.

The Meskwaki Powwow was supposed to begin Thursday, August 12 and run through Sunday, August 15. The Meskwaki Nation posted to its Facebook page an announcement from the Meskwaki Annual Powwow Association saying that the cancellation was not related to COVID-19.

Vendors who already paid for a spot at the event will be contacted by the MAPA about plans going forward.