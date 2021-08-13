Mercy Cedar Rapids changes visitor guidelines and safety measures

Mercy Cedar Rapids changes visitor guidelines and safety measuresNew
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) — Mercy Cedar Rapids is changing their safety measures and visitor guidelines today as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise.
Below is a list of the following changes:
- All inpatient admissions will be tested for COVID-19
- Visitation hours are limited to 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. with majority of areas returning to max one visitor at a time with visitors being in good health
- Masks will now be required for all visitors during the entire visit including patient rooms
