Mercy Cedar Rapids changes visitor guidelines and safety measures

2:09 pm Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) — Mercy Cedar Rapids is changing their safety measures and visitor guidelines today as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise.

Below is a list of the following changes:

  • All inpatient admissions will be tested for COVID-19
  • Visitation hours are limited to 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. with majority of areas returning to max one visitor at a time with visitors being in good health
  • Masks will now be required for all visitors during the entire visit including patient rooms

