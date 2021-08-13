Iowa GOP Chair named Chair of RNC Presidential Nominating Process Committee

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann has been named Chair of the Republican National Committee's Presidential Nominating Process Committee. RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel made the announcement Friday.

After taking input from the entire committee's members, a recommendation will be issued to the RNC's Rules Committee on how the presidential nominating calendar should be conducted. The Rules Committee will then make a proposal and RNC members will make a final determination.

"It is an honor to chair this committee," Kaufmann said. "It's important to have a nominating process that allows Republican voters across the country to vet and challenge candidates seeking the Republican nomination for 2024. The nomination process is vital to ensure we put the best candidate on the ticket to take back the White House and stop the disaster we are seeing there right now."