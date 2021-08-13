Howard County hospital enacts new visitor restrictions

Howard County hospital enacts new visitor restrictionsNew
CRESCO, Iowa (KWWL) – With COVID-19 cases on the rise once again across the state of Iowa, hospitals are starting to re-evaluate their visitor policies. The hospital in Cresco is taking a page out of last year's COVID-19 restrictions.
The Regional Health Services of Howard County announced the following visitor restrictions:
- Only ONE visitors/support person will be allowed with patients per 24 hours in all areas of RHSHC. This includes but is not limited to: ER, Outpatient Services, Hospital, OB, and Clinics.
- OB and MedSurg visitors must be 18 years or older. Some exceptions may apply, such as end of life or comfort cares, and will be determined on a case by case evaluation.
- COVID positive patients may not have visitors unless determined differently by the provider/care team. Patients awaiting results of a COVID-19 test, will not be allowed visitors until test results have come back negative.
All patients and visitors are also required to pass screening and wear a mask inside the hospital.