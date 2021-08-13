Howard County hospital enacts new visitor restrictions

CRESCO, Iowa (KWWL) – With COVID-19 cases on the rise once again across the state of Iowa, hospitals are starting to re-evaluate their visitor policies. The hospital in Cresco is taking a page out of last year's COVID-19 restrictions.

The Regional Health Services of Howard County announced the following visitor restrictions:

Only ONE visitors/support person will be allowed with patients per 24 hours in all areas of RHSHC. This includes but is not limited to: ER, Outpatient Services, Hospital, OB, and Clinics.

OB and MedSurg visitors must be 18 years or older. Some exceptions may apply, such as end of life or comfort cares, and will be determined on a case by case evaluation.

COVID positive patients may not have visitors unless determined differently by the provider/care team. Patients awaiting results of a COVID-19 test, will not be allowed visitors until test results have come back negative.

All patients and visitors are also required to pass screening and wear a mask inside the hospital.