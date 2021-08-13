Hawks talk junior leadership and position battles at media day

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - If you had to guess which class will score the most touchdowns for Iowa this season, you'd put your money on the juniors.

Quarterback Spencer Petras, running back Tyler Goodson, wide receiver Tyrone Tracy and tight end Sam LaPorta were all freshmen in 2019, and now find themselves as leaders of the Hawkeye offense. The will have to replace the production of Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Brandon Smith, who both went to the NFL in the offseason.

"Two seniors that had played a lot of really good football for us have left. So, there's touches to be redistributed," Petras said, who's entering his second season as Iowa's signal caller.

Tracy and Nico Ragaini (another junior) will lead the wide receiver room. While they're excited about freshmen Keegan Johnson and Arland Bruce IV, Tracy will no doubt have a huge target share.

"I think the opportunities are there. We just have to go out there and execute. Brian (Ferentz) is gonna call the call and no matter who's in that situation, I definitely think we're going to go out there and execute at a high level," Tracy said.

The Hawks lost linebacker Nick Niemann, as well as Daviyon Nixon and Chauncey Golston on the defensive line. Coach Kirk Ferentz says the D line is pretty much wide open right now, and everyone's competing for spots on the depth chart.

The defensive backfield is more crowded, as the full starting backfield is intact from 2020. Xavior Williams also transferred into the program in December, after the Missouri Valley Conference postponed its season to the spring.

The Hawks were ranked #10 in a preseason poll this week, and Offensive Coordinator Brian Ferentz said Friday they wouldn't be doing this if they didn't plan on winning a Big Ten title. Iowa will get a tough test early, with Indiana and Iowa State as their first two games. Both are expected to be top 15 matchups.