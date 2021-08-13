Haitian judge overseeing Moïse slaying case withdraws

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The Haitian judge assigned to oversee the investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse has withdrawn from the case citing personal reasons, a decision that might delay the much-anticipated probe. Judge Mathieu Chanlatte, who was named to oversee the case less than a week ago, announced his decision in a letter. Tje dean of the Court of First Instance in Port-au-Prince, Magistrate Bernard Saint-Vil, said Friday that he will choose a judge to replace Chanlatte in the coming days, likely early next week. Chanlatte left the post a day after one of his assistants, Ernst Lafortune, died under unclear circumstances.