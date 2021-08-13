Grundy Center looks for EMT volunteers, hosting course in the fall

GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) – There's a need for emergency medical personnel nationwide and one ambulance service is hoping to boost its number of volunteers. Grundy Center Ambulance is hosting an EMT class in the fall.

The EMT class will begin October 18 and will be taught by Amy Groom, a part-time paramedic with Grundy Center Ambulance. It's done through a partnership with Hawkeye Community College.

The class is open to other departments as well and many services have agreements that will pay for the class if you agree to volunteer for the service, including Grundy Center.

Click here to register for the course.

There are several grants to help pay for tuition as well if your service does not offer to cover the cost of the course.