EF-0 Tornado in Dubuque County Wednesday

RATING: EF0 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 74 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 0.6006 MILES PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 20.0 YARDS FATALITIES: 0 INJURIES: 0 START DATE: 08/11/2021 START TIME: 05:40 PM CDT START LOCATION: 3 SSW EPWORTH / DUBUQUE COUNTY / IA START LAT/LON: 42.4001 / -90.9623 END DATE: 08/11/2021 END TIME: 05:43 PM CDT END LOCATION: 3 SSW EPWORTH / DUBUQUE COUNTY / IA END LAT/LON: 42.4014 / -90.9507 SURVEY SUMMARY: BEGINNING OF DAMAGE PATH THROUGH MAINLY MATURE CORN, WHERE IT MOVED THROUGH FIELDS AND THROUGH ONE SECTION OF TIMBER, WHERE IT CAUSED BRANCH DAMAGE AND TOPPED OUT ONE TREE. A FARMER WITNESSED THE TORNADO, SEEING SWIRLING DEBRIS. THANK YOU TO DUBUQUE COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FOR HELP WITH THIS SURVEY.

Here is a look at the radar that evening at 5:43 pm showing where the tornado was in relation to Epworth.