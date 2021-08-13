Authorities share back-to-school safety tips; as the new school year approaches

(KWWL) - In a couple weeks, the 2021 fall semester will begin and students will be back in the classroom.

As bus stops, cross walks, and school zones become more flooded with students, Cedar Falls Public Safety said it's a good time to go over safety tips.

WALKING TO SCHOOL

Always walk on sidewalks

Look both way before crossing streets

Wear reflective clothing, especially during early morning hours

TAKING THE BUS

Make sure you have enough time to get to the bus stop early

Keep a good distance from the bus as it pulls up (about 3 feet or so)

For drivers: always stop if a bus has it's hazard lights on or stop sign out

RIDING BIKES, SKATEBOARDS, ETC.

Wear reflective clothing so drivers can see you.

Always wear a helmet

Ride with traffic, if there's no sidewalk or bike lane

STRANGER DANGER; If someone you don't know is trying to pick you up:

Knock on someone's door

Go to the nearest gas station or business Employees inside will help you

NEVER talk to strangers

If you have a phone, start calling someone or pretend you're on the phone

If this is your students first year riding the bus or walking to school, school resource officer Liesel Reimer said to go over the safety tips listed above and to take advantage of technology.

"If they're younger kids and they have phones, parents can have their location so they know where they're at and make it to school," Reimers said.

Expecting more students to return to in-person learning this year, Reimers also wants drivers to be more vigilant of heavy foot traffic.

“Especially with UNI starting up as well like our population and pedestrian traffic's going to go up, you know, double of what it has been over the last summer," Reimers said, "just knowing that school starts around 7:30 to 8:00 for elementary schools and they get out around, you know 3:45 to 3:50, just being cautious of those times." Reimers said.

For drop off or pick up, Reimers urges drivers to remain patient because there's no perfect way of avoiding the straffic. If you're a parent driving to school, she recommends always being early to avoid speeding, running stop signs, and avoiding accidents overall.