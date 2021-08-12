TRACKING: Isolated storms today, comfortable weather tomorrow

Tonight: A couple isolated storms are possible this evening in our southeastern counties. There’s a chance for a few strong to severe storms ahead of a cold front, although this won’t be a widespread event for severe weather or even rain for that matter. Skies clear out overnight. Northwest winds are at 5-10 mph. Low temperatures fall to the mid 50s.

Those headed to Dyersville today will have some pleasant weather! I can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm, but there’s a very good chance you’ll remain rain-free. Temperatures will fall throughout the evening, so you may need a light jacket by later tonight.

Friday: We end the work week mostly sunny and cooler. Humidity is also not very noticeable, compared to the week we’ve had. Northwest winds are at 10-15 mph. High temperatures warm to the low to mid 80s.

Friday Night: Clear skies and chilly temperatures for Friday night. Low temperatures drop to the low to mid 50s.

This Weekend: Mostly sunny, dry, and pretty pleasant for the weekend. High temperatures are in the low to mid 80s.

Next Week: Partly cloudy skies move back in to start the work week, as temperatures slowly climb to the upper 80s. Humidity may return by midweek.