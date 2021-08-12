TRACKING: Cooler temperatures ahead

Skip to Content

Today: There will be about a 10° spread in temperatures across the KWWL viewing area today as a cold front passes through. Ahead of the front it will be a bit humid, but certainly not as humid as it’s been the last few days. High temperatures range from the lower 80s north to lower 90s south. The wind will be southwest and turn to the northwest 5-15 mph. There is a chance for a few scattered storms south of Cedar Rapids after 4 p.m. A few stronger storms with gusty wind will be possible.

If you’re one of the lucky ticket holders for the MLB Field of Dreams game in Dyersville this evening, the weather will be great with a mostly clear sky, light wind, and decreasing humidity.

Tonight: Storms in southern Iowa end. The sky becomes mostly clear with comfortable overnight lows in the 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s with dew points in the 50s.

This Weekend: High pressure is in control leading to a mostly sunny sky and comfortable temperatures.

