Texas senator ends 15-hour filibuster, voting bill passes

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- A Texas state senator has ended a 15-hour filibuster in the Democrats' latest defiance over a sweeping GOP voting measure.

The Republican-controlled Texas Senate on Thursday morning then passed the measure just minutes after she wearily left the floor.

Democrat Carol Alvarado began speaking shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday even though she acknowledged that the filibuster would not stop the measure from passing.

She was required to remain standing and speaking, was prohibited from taking bathroom breaks and wore running shoes on the Senate floor.

The GOP voting measure is now once again stalled, however, since Democrats continue to stay away from the state House of Representatives in a standoff that has now entered a 32nd day.