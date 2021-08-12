Texas law enforcement enlisted to end Democrats’ holdout over GOP voting bill

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Republican officials in Texas say law enforcement has now been enlisted to help bring Democrats back to the state Capitol and end a standoff over a GOP voting bill.

The move to bring in law enforcement came a day after officers of the Texas House of Representatives served civil arrests warrants to the offices of more than 50 Democrats. None of them have retuned to the Capitol since fleeing for Washington, D.C., on July 12.

This comes after a Texas state senator ended a 15-hour filibuster in the Democrats' latest defiance over the bill. The Republican-controlled Texas Senate on Thursday morning then passed the measure just minutes after she wearily left the floor.

Democrat Carol Alvarado began speaking shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday even though she acknowledged the filibuster would not stop the measure from passing. She was required to remain standing and speaking, was prohibited from taking bathroom breaks and wore running shoes on the Senate floor.

The GOP voting measure remains stalled as the standoff that has now entered a 32nd day.