Sony delays ‘Venom’ sequel release amid delta surge

NEW YORK (AP) — In the biggest sign yet that Hollywood’s fall plans are being altered by the coronavirus surge driven by the delta variant, Sony Pictures on Thursday delayed the release of the big-budget sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.” Instead of opening in theaters Sept. 24, the “Venom” sequel will now debut Oct. 15. The film, starring Tom Hardy, had already been delayed numerous times during earlier stages of the pandemic. But after constant turmoil, the fall movie calendar has stayed relatively calm until recently. Last week, Paramount Pictures postponed the release of “Clifford the Big Red Dog.”