Northwest sizzles as heat wave hits many parts of US

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — People have headed to cooling centers as the Pacific Northwest began sweltering under another major, multiday heat wave. The hot weather comes just over a month after record-shattering temperatures killed hundreds of the region’s most vulnerable people. The National Weather Service says the temperature could reach as high as 111 in parts of western Oregon on Thursday and Friday before a weekend cooldown. Seattle will be cooler than Portland, with temperatures in the mid-90s.