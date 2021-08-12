Moving Wall comes back to Iowa, honors Vietnam War veterans

SOLON, Iowa (KWWL) -- The American Legion in Solon had hoped the Moving Wall would arrive last February before COVID hit. On Thursday, it came back to Iowa after seven years.

About 300 people started coming as early as 10 Thursday morning for the long-awaited wall. It's an exact replica of the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington D.C. and about half the size. More than 58,000 names of soldiers who died in the Vietnam War appear on the wall, which was built in 1982 for those who couldn't make the trip to the nation's capital to see the original memorial. The Solon post of the American Legion brought it to Eastern Iowa on Thursday.

John Proe, who now lives in Solon, served in the Vietnam War as a Ranger in the U.S. Army. Proe came looking for his commanding officer's name on the wall and saluted when he found him.

"They're all heroes. They made a phenomenal sacrifice to serve their country and now a lot of them are back in Iowa here in Solon that serve their community and still serving their country," Proe said.

On Saturday, there will be a short ceremony at the wall at 10 a.m. and on Monday, the names of veterans from Johnson and surrounding counties will be read at 10 a.m.

The committee that brought the wall to Iowa says they did it to honor the veterans who died and to educate the younger generations about a war that many did not understand.

The Moving Wall will be in Solon until August 16th.