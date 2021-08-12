MLB surprises two MercyOne Dubuque cancer patients with Field of Dreams tickets

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- With how tough it was to get a ticket to the Field of Dreams game Thursday night, the MLB delivered two tickets to two special people at the MercyOne Dubuque Cancer Center.

Thursday afternoon, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred visited the cancer center in Dubuque, surprising two families with ticket packages to the exclusive experience.

Krisi Foxen of Epworth and Joel Schambow of Platteville, Wisconsin will be among the crowd at the highly anticipated game.

Kristi is currently receiving radiation for breast cancer. She has an 11-year-old son, Drake, who is a passionate baseball fan and plays himself. He's been selected to the Team USA Midwest All-Region baseball team.

Joel, a high school track coach, is battling gastric cancer and his wife is receiving treatment for breast cancer.

Both Kristi and Joel have received medical clearance from MercyOne to attend the game.

Additional MLB and baseball personell were there in Dubuque for the surprise and were welcomed by MercyOne officials.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FIELD OF DREAMS CONTENT