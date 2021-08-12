MLB commissioner confirms Field of Dreams game will return in 2022

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- If you weren't able to get tickets to the exclusive Field of Dreams game this year, you'll be able to get another shot next year, and possibly for years to come.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed just an hour before the game that it will return next year to Dyersville in 2022.

Rob Manfred confirms, the Field of Dreams game will return again next year. — Mark Woodley (@MarkWoodleyTV) August 12, 2021

"I think the reception that this event has received has been so positive that we will be back," Manfred said at a press conference with actor Kevin Costner. "I think it's pretty clear that we're going to be back next year and we'll have to talk about it after that. It's been so successful that it's hard not to take the opportunity to do that again."

As Manford mentioned, MLB may decide after next year that the game becomes an annual event at the iconic movie set and newly built baseball diamond.

After the game on Thursday, the field will stay intact, but the stands will be packed up until next summer.

Thursday's highly-anticipated game was originally scheduled to be played in August 2020, but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is unknown which teams will play in next year's game.

