Field of Dreams actor Dwier Brown buys property in Dyersville, reflects on role of a lifetime

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- It's been more than 30 years since Shoeless Joe Jackson stepped out of the Iowa cornfields in the iconic Field of Dreams movie, but actor Dwier Brown still remembers that feeling well as it came rushing back when he returned to Dyersville this week.

"I got the same tingles I got when I came here in 1988 and drove down that driveway for the first time and saw that perfect baseball field," Brown said.

The original field is still there in Dyersville, a gateway to the new Major League park. A reminder of the film that was as much about a father-son relationship as it was about baseball. For Brown, who played John Kinsella, the father to Kevin Costner's Ray Kinsella, it brings back memories of his own dad.

"My father died 30 days before I came to shoot the movie here so I felt his spirit here when we were shooting and so every time I come here, I feel like I get a chance to see him again in a funny way," Brown said. "It's touching some nerve that I think all of us have with having a second chance with the people that we love and maybe fixing those relationships that we maybe didn't navigate very well the first time around."

Even though the Yankees and White Sox aren't playing on the same field, Brown says looking on the new pristine field with the corn rising in the background still has the same allure.

"This is as magical of a structure as the small field was when we first came down here to shoot the movie," Brown said.

His story in Dyersville isn't ending after Thursday, however. Brown bought a building in town built in the 1800s. He plans to renovate it, calling Dyersville his second home.

