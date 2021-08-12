Elevate CBHCC responds to spike in mental health crises

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)-- COVID-19, Job loss and unemployment, on top of regular everyday stressors has had a major impact on mental health. Last year, according to IDPH 536 Iowans died by suicide.

This year, Elevate CBHCC has a program designated for "right now" crises, to alleviate that number and save lives.

The Mobile Crisis Unit Program goes to those in trouble to de-escalate the crisis, and talk to the person to narrow down the issue causing the crisis. Following the interaction, the unit connects that person with community resources to continue treatment and help.

Your Life Iowa responds to the calls that they forward to the Mobile Unit 24/7, with two people on call at all times. The resource is completely free for children and adults, and has call, text, or online chat features.

The Mobile Crisis Director Jennifer Stevenson said although it's not a final step in the road for help, it does get people through the first one.

"The crisis may not necessarily be over, but it's just at a more manageable spot, while we're getting them the resources that are unique to their needs," she said.

With COVID-19 cases rising, nothing is going to stop the unit from doing it's job.

"COVID is not a reason for them not to go to the call, it's just reasons to take precautions at the call, because they need us," Stevenson said.

In Black Hawk County, the Mobile Crisis Unit receives about 80 calls a month. With 11 other counties, Stevenson the one thing that is clear across the board, is the need for services.

"We've had calls where people are no longer wanting to be on this earth, but they did call and reach out for help, and mobile crisis was there, and now the whole trajectory of their life at that moment," she said.

Mental health stigma is often an issue preventing people from reaching out, something Stevenson says their program is prepared for.

"We're coming in plain clothes, in our cars, so the neighbors don't know," she said.

Police intervention also typically keeps people from calling, however this program is a way to avoid that while still receiving help. The unit's focus is on safety, and they will contact police if there is a clear danger or need. Elevate also has designated social workers that work with the Waterloo Police Department.

Stevenson says the community is what really continues to save peoples' lives, one crisis at a time.

"It really takes an entire community to surround individuals in crisis, so they get the appropriate needs that they need," she said.