Campus safety committee releases report on how to reform UIPD

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - The Reimagining Campus Safety Advisory Committee released its report Thursday on the best ways to reform the University of Iowa Police Department. The report leans on roughly 6 months of input from the campus community, and the committee is made up of students and several department heads.

The Iowa City and general campus community were allowed to give input for the report. People were asked how they felt about three proposed models for reform, and generally how they feel about the current UIPD.

As far as feelings about current UIPD, 50% of White respondents said they feel safe around UIPD, while only 48% of BIPOC respondents felt this way. By gender, 61% of male respondents felt safe around UIPD, compared to 46% of females and only 32% of non-binary or transgender respondents.

The three models proposed were:

Retraining model: where the basic structure of UIPD is kept intact but officers receive more diversity and crisis trainings. Holistic approach: where the core of UIPD is reimagined and the department takes a new approach to campus safety. Oversight model: where the core of UIPD is kept the same but a review board is added that can track UIPD data and recommend changes

Respondents overwhelmingly supported the holistic approach: 87% said they wanted the holistic approach, while more than 80% said they disliked the other two models.

The campus safety committee made 24 recommendations which call for more funding for support services, reserving police for more serious situations, and direct work with mental health professionals.

The mental health recommendations are as follows:

Contract with CommUnity Crisis Center in Iowa City to provide a 24/7/365 on-call crisis hotline for students

Develop a set of scenarios that can be handled by mental health professionals only, a co-response between trained professionals and police, and the most serious calls will be reserved for police

Add a "case manager" to follow-up with people after they have an interaction with police and make sure marginalized students are getting access to on-campus resources.

"Currently, the police respond to so many things --at least partially-- because they are available 24/7. Our hope long-term would be that we have other response options available so that the default is not always calling the police," Sarah Hansen said, VP of Student Life and chair of the RCSA committee.

Another recommendation is the creation of a review board that will report to the university president while reviewing UIPD data and recommending changes to the department as it sees fit.

The report also calls for more investment in after-hours mental health support and student-facing support like the food pantry and clothing closet.

Hansen said they were not charged with making police budget decisions but she is reorganizing funding for her Student Life office to help with this.

None of the changes are final until new university president Barbara Wilson signs off on them; the university says that will happen sometime this fall.