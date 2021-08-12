Boat crash charges dropped after suspect found fatally shot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities have dropped criminal charges related to a 2019 boat crash against a member of a prominent legal family after he and his mother were found shot dead earlier this year. The state Attorney General’s Office officially dropped the charges against Paul Murdaugh last week in what officials described as a formality. Murdaugh faced a charge of boating under the influence that led to the 2019 death of a 19-year-old. Murdaugh and his mother were found shot dead in June while the case was still pending. Authorities have said they are now reviewing whether local law enforcement tried to obstruct the investigation into the boat crash.