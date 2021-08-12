21-year-old Coralville woman charged for attempted shooting in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa City Police have identified and charged a 21-year-old woman for trying to shoot another woman after an argument on August 6.

Danielle Williams of Coralville was charged with Intimidation with a dangerous weapon, two counts of Control of a Firearm by a Domestic Abuser, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The victim in the incident told police that Williams began arguing with her, pulled out a handgun, and tried to shoot her in the 2400 block of Bittersweet Court. Witnesses told police the same thing.

Police found a shell casing and property damage from the bullet, but there were no injuries reported.

Williams is in custody at the Johnson County Jail.