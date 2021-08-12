2 Russian opposition activists sentenced on drug charges

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian opposition activist and her husband have been handed prison sentences on drug charges they have rejected as a sham. A court in Pskov in northwestern Russia on Thursday convicted Lia Milushkina and her husband Artyom Milushkin on charges of selling illegal drugs and sentenced them to 10 1/2 and 11 years respectively. They have dismissed the accusations as politically motivated. Milushkina, who was the Pskov coordinator for the Open Russia opposition group, and her activist husband have remained in custody since January 2019. Open Russia was financed by Russian tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who moved to London after spending 10 years in prison in Russia on charges seen as political revenge for challenging President Vladimir Putin’s rule.