19-year-old and 62-year-old hospitalized after Black Hawk County crash

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) — An accident on E. Cedar Wapsi Rd. on August 12 just before 12:40 p.m. lands two in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Emergency officials discovered 19-year-old Zachary Cibula allegedly fell asleep while driving a Ford F150 at the bridge and hit another Ford F150 head-on. The other driver was 62-year-old Randy Rempt found trapped inside his pickup. Rempt was freed from his pickup through mechanical means.

Both Cibula and Rempt were sent to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Cibula has been cited for failure to maintain control.