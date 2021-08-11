What Iowans can do to help the “Code Red” Climate warning

(KWWL)-- Just days after the UN released their climate report, many are left to figure out how they can help. In Iowa, many resources across the state are available to educate and supply Iowans with the right tools to make a difference.

Winneshiek Energy District Energy Planner Joel Zook said it's important to not give up hope.

"It's not too late, any little bit that we do is going to reduce the impacts that we feel in later years," he elaborated.

The Energy District was founded 10 years ago, as a way to help the community move towards greener energy use, and save money on their utilities payments. Zook estimated that the members who go solar, can see a $100 difference on their bill each month.

Now, there are twelve districts across the state, which partner with the Green Iowa Americorps at UNI. Corps techs weatherize homes and seal air leaks, at a free cost to those in need.

The weatherization saves the resident money, while also containing the heat or air inside, preventing them from raising or lowering the temperature and using more energy.

They also visit local schools to teach them about energy conservation. Corps Energy Auditor Abby Willis learns just as much from them as they do her.

"We are a part of nature, nature is not separate from us. Kids get that better than anyone else because they can just go outside and appreciate that they're there and what's around them," she said.

Both Zook and Willis think the change to greener living is easier than some people think, and can start whenever people are ready.

"Start small, you don't need to immediately start living low waste," Willis said.

"I always say start with lightbulbs. It seems silly and we've been saying it for years, but replace your fluorescent bulbs for LED ones," Zook said.