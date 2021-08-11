VOTE NOW: House of Hope competing for national grant and asks for community’s help

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - A local non-profit organization has the opportunity to win $25,000 and is asking for the community's help to make it happen.

House of Hope was selected as a finalist in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant competition. House of Hope is the only agency in Iowa in the running. The State Farm Review Committee selected 200 finalists from 2,000 submissions.

If they win, House of Hope leaders will put the money toward their Pillars program. The program provides women ages 18 to 24 who have aged out of foster care with transitional housing and support as they transition to adulthood.

"Young women who age out of foster care are at high risk for becoming single mothers in homelessness. House of Hope’s Pillars program is designed to break that cycle before it starts,” said House of Hope Development Coordinator, Dusky Steele.

Voting begins August 18 and goes until the end of the day August 27. You must be 18 or older and have a valid e-mail address. CLICK HERE to vote. You can vote up to 10 times each day.

The top 40 vote-receiving agencies will be announced September 29.

You can also scan the QR code below to cast votes: