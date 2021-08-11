TRACKING: Tornado WATCH for Allamakee and Clayton County until 8 PM

A Tornado Watch is in effect for Allamakee and Clayton counties until 8 PM tonight.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for our southern and eastern counties until 7 PM tonight.

There's a Slight Risk for severe storms for our southern and eastern counties, which is a level 2 out of 5. Strong to severe storms could produce large hail and damaging wind gusts. An isolated tornado is possible.

Tonight: The chance for showers and storms continues through the evening, with clearing expected overnight. Low temperatures fall to the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds are at 5-10 mph.

Thursday: We start the day mostly sunny, but a cold front is expected to sweep through the area giving enough lift for a couple isolated storms to form out ahead of it. Our eastern and southern counties have the best chance at seeing a storm or two. Winds shift from the southwest to the northwest at 5-10 mph. High temperatures are in the mid to upper 80s north and west, with upper 80s to low 90s in the east and south.

Thursday Night: The front makes its way through the entire area as we approach Thursday night. It’ll take the heat and humidity with it, leaving low temperature to fall to the mid 50s. North winds are at 5-10 mph.

Friday: We end the work week mostly sunny, cooler, and less humid! North winds are at 5-10 mph. High temperatures are in the mid 80s.

This Weekend: It’ll be a great weekend to be outdoors! Expect mostly sunny to party cloudy skies, with highs warming it the mid 80s.